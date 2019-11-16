Buffaloes, Braves ran for State Championships Friday

Class 2A

The Mountain View Buffaloes won its third Class 2A State Championship in the last six years by running to a 24-14 win at War Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon.

Leading rusher for Mountain View was Kimball Madsen who ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Buffalo jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and then held on to record its first undefeated season.

Class 3A

There was another three score performance in the Class 3A title game as Dean Shaw led the Star Valley Braves to their fourth state championship in the last five years with a 49-13 rout over the Cinderella Powell Panthers.

Shaw’s three TD performance included throwing a pass for a touchdown, a catch in the endzone and and a rush for a score. Those were the only points the Braves needed. Star Valley scored on their first six possessions.

The win was the 13th State Championship in the Afton’s school’s history.

Saturday’s championship games:

Class 1A six-man, 10 a.m. Saturday

H.E.M. Miners (1E, 10-0) vs. Snake River Rattlers (1W, 9-0)

Class 1A 11-man, 1 p.m. Saturday

Cokeville Panthers (1W, 10-1) vs. Big Horn Rams (1E, 10-0)

Class 4A, 4 p.m. Saturday

Sheridan Broncs (2, 10-1) vs. Thunder Basin ‘Bolts (1, 11-0)