Wyoming High School Finals on tap today, tomorrow

The state championships for the five Wyoming High School Football Divisions begin today at noon at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming. Here’s the schedule:

Class 2A, noon Friday

Mountain View (1W, 10-0) vs. Buffalo Bison (1E, 10-0)

Class 3A, 3 p.m. Friday

Powell Panthers (4W, 7-4) vs. Star Valley Braves (1W, 11-0)

Class 1A six-man, 10 a.m. Saturday

Hanna Miners (1E, 10-0) vs. Snake River Rattlers (1W, 9-0)

Class 1A 11-man, 1 p.m. Saturday

Cokeville Panthers (1W, 10-1) vs. Big Horn Rams (1E, 10-0)

Class 4A, 4 p.m. Saturday

Sheridan Broncs (2, 10-1) vs. Thunder Basin ‘Bolts (1, 11-0)