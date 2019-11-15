Traphagan Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball’s Senior outside hitter Tara Traphagan has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team Thursday, as voted on by the district’s Communications Directors.

Traphagan is one of just nine members of the All-District Team which is a district that includes student-athletes from schools in Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The 2019 Academic All-District Volleyball Team, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America Teams will be announced in early December.

Traphagan, who will graduate this fall with a degree in Kinesiology and Health Promotion, has a cumulative GPA of 3.97. This season, Traphagan is third on the team with 231 kills, 2.48 kills per set and 47 total blocks. Traphagan became the first Cowgirl to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team since Laura Beach in 2016.

A three-time Academic All-Mountain West Team member, Traphagan received the Mike English Memorial Scholarship for her academic success and leadership earlier this season. Earlier this week, Traphagan was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week after averaging 3.57 kills per set and hitting an incredible .533 in UW’s two wins.

Traphagan and the rest of her Cowgirl teammates play their final regular season home matches Thursday and Friday night as Boise State and Utah State come to town, respectively for 6:30 p.m., matches. Friday will be Senior Night for Traphagan and three other Cowgirls.