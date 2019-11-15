Threats; Simple Assault at LMS, Street blockage

Lander Police responded to 15 calls for service on Thursday. From the call log:

A dispute between neighbors on North 6th Street that led to one neighbor threatening to kill the other’s cat was turned over to the landlord to to handle.

A number of hay bales fell off of a vehicle in front of Dairyland just after 5 pm disrupted traffic for a short time. The hay bales were re-loaded.

A 12-year-old male student at Lander Middle School was cited for Simple Assault

A 51-year-old female of Fort Washakie was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and cited for Driving Under Suspension and Headlight Out.