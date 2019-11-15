Theft: Window cut to gain access to vehicle interior

Riverton Police responded to 32 calls for service on Thursday. Items of note from the blotter include:

A theft from a vehicle in the 1200 block of East Adams was reported at 7:20 a.m. Thursday. The thief or thieves cut a sealed window to gain entry. Taken was a dash mounted stereo, amplifier, speakers, a headliner mounted DVD player and portable battery charger. Estimated value of the stolen items is $1,500 to $2,000.

A shoplifting at Walmart was reported at 1:37 p.m. where several individuals dressed in red jackets and red hats loaded up on meat and left the store without paying.

A ticket for drug use at Riverton Middle School was made at an officer’s request.

Arrests:

Arrested 19-year-old male from Riverton, Tijay Coles for Strangulation of a household member, resisting and on a Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 38-year-old male from Riverton Jacob Lujan for Public Intoxication

Arrested 18-year-old female from Riverton Ariel C’Bearing for Minor under the influence of alcohol