Dog Bite reported; Inmate fight; Found chain saw

The sheriff’s office in Lander received 44 calls for service on Thursday, including 16 for an ambulance. There were no fire calls. Six persons were booked into the detention center, which has a total population of 199 inmates today, one on home detention and 11 held in jails outside of the county.

Items of note from the call log:

An employee of a Riverton Business making a delivery in the Garden’s North area was bitten by a dog.

A child abuse or neglect ticket requested by a deputy was written in the Dubois area.

There was a reported simple assault at the Fremont County Detention Center involving two inmates.

Missing a chain saw? One was found on the highway near Kinnear. The chain saw is being cleaned to determine its serial number.