Cowgirl V-Ball Swept BSU, host Utah State tonight

The Wyoming volleyball team opened its final regular season home week making quick work of Boise State, sweeping the Broncos 28-26, 25-20 and 25-16 to earn its 13th Mountain West victory of the season. The 13 conference wins are tied for the most league wins in program history.

The Cowgirls (18-8, 13-2 MW) got off to a sluggish start, needing to rally in the first set from down by as many as five points at 19-14. The Cowgirls also had to stave off three set points from the Broncos (16-10, 8-7 MW) and scored the final three points to take the opening set.

“I thought after the second timeout in the first set, we talked a little bit more about applying service pressure,” said Head Coach Chad Callihan.

“This is a good team but we thought that maybe we could get them out of system a little bit and we needed to, because they have so many offensive weapons. I thought the kids did that in those tight moments. That was probably the biggest difference.”

UW controlled the rest of the match for the most part, trailing early in the second, 6-3 but the Cowgirls then ramped up the play, going on a 12-4 run to take a 15-10 lead and control the rest of the set. In the third and final, the Cowgirls scored six consecutive points to open the set after a service error to begin. Wyoming led by as many as 12, 15-3 in the third.

The Cowgirls now shift their sites immediately as they host Utah State tonight at 6:30 p.m., tomorrow’s match will be Senior Night as seniors Fields, McArdle, Traphagan and Kiahlei Yaste will be playing their final match at home.