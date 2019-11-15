Central men pull off an upset in Utah Tournament

The Central Wyoming College Men’s Basketball Team pulled the upset Thursday night in Ephraim Utah defeating 21st ranked Salt Lake Community College 84-80.

Except for trailing at half-time, the Rustlers led for a majority of the game outscoring SLCC 46-40 in the second half to secure the win. CWC had an eight point lead with four minutes to go before SLCC closed the margin.

Central Wyoming- 84 #21 Salt Lake CC- 80

Individual Rustler scoring:

Darius Guinn- 21 points, 7 rebounds

Jacob Smith- 15 points, 8 rebounds

James Woods- 14 points, 4 rebounds

Jerroda Briscoe- 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 steals

The Rustlers shot 53 percent from the field for the game, they were 36 percent from beyond the arc and they hit 65 percent of their free throws.

The Rustlers now take on Utah State University Eastern this afternoon, November 15, at 3:00 PM (MDT)