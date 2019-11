A Fremont County Coroner’s Office Verdict and Case Docket has revealed that 20-year-old Joshua Friday died of blood loss after being stabbed on October 8th in Riverton.

The official cause of death was listed as “Exsanguination due to sharp force injury.” An autopsy also revealed that Friday was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of 0.211 percent. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

The death was ruled a homicide.

