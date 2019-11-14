Man lied to Police; Shoplifter sought; Gas siphoned

Riverton Police responded to 28 calls for service on Wednesday. Among those calls…

A man who told police that he was bitten by a dog at the Rendezvous Ponds retracted that statement and told police that he had lied about the location. The man was treated at the hospital for dog bites on his arms. An update police report is pending.

Two females took off with a full cart of groceries from Smiths Food and Drug on Wednesday at 11:17 a.m. The pair drove off in a Maroon Utility vehicle. The two were later located at Walmart where another shoplifting was reported. Citations will be served on the pair.

Town houses in the 1700 block of East Park were tagged with graffiti. Another report from that block indicated someone had siphoned all of the fuel out of his truck. Reports are pending.

Arrests

Arrested 35-year-old male from Riverton, Harry Dubiak for Driving while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance

Arrested 36-year-old male from Fort Washakie, William Hereford for driving while under suspension and no interlock device

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law