Let’s Talk Fremont 11/14/19 Part One

November 14, 2019
On Let’s Talk Fremont today, Rene Schell of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department reported on Chronic Wasting Disease, Pheasant Numbers, the Youth Conservation Award and more.

