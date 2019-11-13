Two more incidents of Shoplifting reported

The Riverton Police responded to 26 calls for service on Tuesday. Items of note from the blotter include:

A simple assault was reported by the School Resource Office at Riverton High School. A report is pending.

Two shoplifting reports came in from Rocky Mountain Sports at 709 North Federal. A report is pending.

A sexual assault was reported at 10:45 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

Arrests/Citations:

Arrested 30-year-old male from Riverton, John Whiteman for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arrested 49-year-old male from Riverton Forrest Duran for Public Intoxication and 8 Riverton Municipal Warrants

Arrested 34-year-old male from Lander, Andrew Davey for Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.