Snyder is new Vice-Chair at Eastern Shoshone Council

The Eastern Shoshone Business Council has selected Karen Snyder as it’s new Vice-Chairwoman following the recent resignation of Leslie Shakespeare. The action occurred Tuesday at an official meeting of the council.

According to a news release from the ESBC, an election to fill Shakespeare’s vacant seat cannot proceed until there are three Shoshone Election Judges. Currently, there is one vacacy. A special election will be held on December 3rd to elect a new election judge. The deadline to submit interest for the position of November 18 at 4:45 p.m.

For more information, call the Shoshone Secretary’s Office at 332-3532.