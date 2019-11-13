Ronald G. McKinney, 62, of Lander, Wyoming passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper. Ron was born October 28, 1957 in Lander to William and Jean McKinney. He graduated from Lander High School. After high school he went to work for a uranium mine in Jeffrey City. He then worked for his father at McKinney Roofing and later took over the business, and worked there until 2005. After leaving McKinney Roofing, he took a position with the state of Wyoming State Trails and later became Program Manager for State Trails. He married the love of his life Cindy on November 5, 2005. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, riding ATV’s and his Austrailian Shepherds. He loved his family very much.

He was preceded in death by his father William McKinney, and by his aunt Irene. He is survived by his Wife, Cindy McKinney, Mother, Jean McKinney, daughters, Sarah McKinney, and Lyndsey McKinney, Stepson, Nick Pomroy, granddaughters, Tatum Bath and Isabella Diaz, grandson, Riley Flom, brothers, Kim Mckinney, Steve McKinney, Greg McKinney, and Kevin McKinney, sisters, Michelle Reed, and Joan Perry, aunt Wilma Sharp, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 22, 2019 at Lander First United Methodist Church at 11:00.

This obituary was first posted on Oil City News.