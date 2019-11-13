Mar 3, 1955 – Nov 10, 2019

Richard “Crazy” Hernandez, 64, of Riverton passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home. A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm followed by the rosary being recited at 6:30 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home. There will be a potluck style gathering at The Spur Steakhouse following the services for family and friends. Those wishing to provide a dish can take it to The Spur after 9 am.

Richard Lee Hernandez was born on March 3, 1955 in Riverton, WY to Ysidro Eddie and Beneranda L. (Vigil) Hernandez. Richard grew up in Riverton, graduating from Riverton High School with the class of 1973.

Richard was baptized into the Catholic faith.

On August 7, 1976 Richard married Rhonda L. Albright in Riverton, WY. They celebrated their 43rd anniversary this year. Together they had three boys, Joshua, Jacob, and Jedidiah. Having been born and raised in Riverton, he and the family never left.

Richard worked many years building fences, doing carpentry of all types, installing garage doors, and working for the county. In 2019 he started his own business, Crazy Hauling, providing a variety of hauling services around the county.

He was a life member of the Riverton Elks and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Richard loved being in the mountains with his family enjoying camping, fishing, and hunting. He was passionate about his grandchildren and sharing the great outdoors.

He is survived by wife, Rhonda Hernandez; sons, Josh Hernandez and wife, NeCole, Jacob Hernandez and wife, Stephanie, and Jed Hernandez and wife, Marisha; grandchildren, Shaylynn and her daughter (Richard’s great granddaughter) Elizabeth, Trenton, Byron, Michael, Matthew, Joey, Jacob Jr., and Lukas; brothers, Arthur Hernandez and David Hernandez and their families; and sister, Trina Holguin and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Bener Hernandez; three infant siblings, Tina Hernandez, Carol Hernandez, and Ernest Hernandez. Memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

