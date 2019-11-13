Move some state offices to Riverton? Bebout said that is a possibility being discussed

Riverton, Wyo. – At Tuesday’s nights school board meeting in Riverton a possible new use for a portion of the Tonkin Activities Center was revealed. State Senator Eli Bebout, current co-chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee who also sits on the Joint Education and the School Facilities committees, said the three story structure could be the future home of some state offices. That building now houses the Fremont Academy, the State Department of Education Special Services Department and the offices of Fremont County BOCES. Bebout said he has colleagues in the legislature who are not opposed to moving some state agencies who could better serve the state from Riverton than Cheyenne. However, he said it would be a battle.

Superintendent Terry Snyder said the state could save several millions of dollars by not demolishing that part of Tonkin. Repurposing the building is what he said the district is shooting for. The east part of the building, east of the three story structure, is planned for demolition.

Snyder and Bebout also discussed the current $8.2 million set aside in the State’s Education budget for a performing arts auditorium for Riverton High School, currently the only Class 3A and 4A school in the state without one. Bebout said this is a good project to spend one-time revenues on and he said he’d work toward that goal. Snyder noted that getting an auditorium has been on the district’s wish list since the high school was first built 38 years ago.

Snyder said current plans for the auditorium call for a 500 seat theatre that would be placed directly north of the present choir and band room, and just east of the main entrance. “That’s where it was originally planned, but a series of economic downturns scuttled the project,” he said. Snyder also noted that the district had set aside over the last eight years about $1.8 million that could be used to help fund the project.

The superintendent stressed that he doesn’t want the public to think a new auditorium is a done deal. It is not, but it would be awesome for our kids if it gets done.

The project still has to make its way through the Joint Appropriations Committee, the Governor’s budget and make it through floor debate in the Legislature.