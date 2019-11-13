Jack Robertson Banner left his earthly body to join his sweetheart in heaven on November 9, 2019. Jack was born to Arthur and Una Robertson Banner on October 25, 1934, in Kyune, Utah. He was the fifth of six children. He graduated from Springville High in 1953. After High school he attended Brigham Young University and worked at Ironton. He met the love of his life, Deon Davidson over rootbeer floats in Provo, UT. They were married and sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on October 30, 1958. The newlyweds bought a house in Springville and had their first two children in 1960 and 1961.

Jack was transferred to US Steel near Lander, Wyoming a year later. They took their young children and headed off for the new adventure. In Lander, they had four more children between 1964 and 1978. Jack worked at US Steel until the mine was shut down in 1984. He was fortunate to find a job with WYDOT in Lander, where he worked until 1997 when he became a full-time caregiver for Deon. He dedicated his life to making sure that they were able to make the most of the time they had left together. He loved to travel, visit friends and family, and find new places that were rich in history. He knew that these memories and experiences were the best gifts he could ever give his children.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved serving in his many callings. He loved doing genealogy and watching BYU sports. He truly loved to serve those around him and build new relationships while cherishing the old ones.

Jack is survived by his children Debra (Jerry) Likes, Gordon (Susan) Banner, Sandra (Steve) Hansen, Karin (Debbie) Morgan-Banner, Lisa (Wyatt) Bingham, his Grandchildren Ashley (Austin) Schlosser, Jack (Jennifer) Cappon, Stephanie (Benjamin) Allred, Brandon Hansen, Kelton (Bailey) Sumsion, Brynlee Bingham, Jackson Bingham, Kyrie Bingham and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Clyde (Carolyn) Banner, brother-in-law Dale Mattinson and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Deon, son John Davidson Banner, his parents, siblings Jane Banner, Bruce Banner, Reva (Lamar) Powell, Ida Mattinson, and great-grandson Joseph Allred.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 11 AM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Ward in Lander, Wyoming.

Viewing will be held on Sunday evening, November 17 from 6-8 PM at the Sunrise Meadows 1st Ward, 947 N. Jack Rabbit Run, Saratoga Springs, Utah.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 18, at 11 AM in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of the Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, Grantsville, Utah 435-884-3031

Condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com