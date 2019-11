Harold Delbert “Harry” Day, of Lander, died in his home on November 11, 2019. A public visitation will be held 5:00pm – 7:00pm, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, Lander.

The Funeral Service will be 10am, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the First United Methodist Church, 262 N 3rd St, Lander, WY 82520. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com