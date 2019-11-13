Graduation ceremony held at FCSD#25 meeting Tuesday

Two Fremont County School District #25 Fremont Academy students received their high school diplomas Tuesday night. They are Aspyn Thurston and Nicolette Louise Fay Stover.

“I want to thank the staff who pushed me to finish High School and accepting me into high school. Circle time was good to think about what we do not normally think about and connect with friends. I’m Thankful,” Thurston said.

“Graduation was always just and hope and dream for me. I transferred from Kelly Walsh High School where some terrible things that happened. I came to Riverton thinking this is where I would graduate. That’s not how it turned out. I dropped out after my junior year. But then I saw my friends graduating and I realized that I needed to go back,” Stover said. “I got in touch with Frontier and it changed everything. I was able to want to go to school and be happy, no cliques, I was friends with everyone, and there was always someone to talk to, and I appreciated that. I thank all the people who saw the light at the end of the tunnel when I couldn’t myself. Without them I wouldn’t be here.” she said.

Superintendent Terry Snyder said it is a journey to become a high school graduate. “Sometimes it is smooth and sometimes there are complications, but you have achieved your goal and we are so proud of you that you stuck with it,” he said. “Life is not easy, but it’s much better with a high school diploma. You took another path and that doesn’t matter. You succeeded.”