Apr 13, 1943 – Nov 9, 2019

Glenda Rae Thompson passed away November 9, 2019 at Sage Health Care in Riverton, Wyoming. Her memorial service will be held on November 18, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jim Smith officiating. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery at Minatare, Ne. at a later date.

Glenda was born April 13, 1943 in Mobridge, SD to Hugh and Wanda Quinn. Glenda went to public schools in Scottsbluff, Ne.

She met John Dale Thompson in Alliance, Ne; They were married on April 13, 1964 in Scottsbluff, Ne;. To this union four children, daughter Carrie Layton, son Daniel, son, Troy, daughter, Lorenda.

Glenda liked her flowers, digging in the dirt, collecting china bells and Native American collectables. She loved playing with her great grandchildren and loved her schnauzer, Spook, of 14 ½ years. She loved being a homemaker. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to all.

She is survived by grandchildren, Ramey Thompson Travis Thompson nephew and wife Brenda; Ashley Byerly niece and husband Todd Great grandchildren, Keenan London, Kolin Krizan, Kylee Byerly. Husband John, children, Carrie Orvill Wa. Daniel Riverton, Wy. Troy and wife Debra Thompson, Worland, Wy. Lorenda Lafleur Idaho Falls, Id. Sister Twila Aschenbrenner Minirare, Ne. Debra Aschenbrenner, niece Reno Nv. Duane, nephew and wife Julie Aschenbrenner. Jerome, nephew and wife Stefanie Lackey McKinney, TX; Sherrie, Sides Morrill, Ne. Bradley, nephew and wife Tracy Lackey York, Ne; and by their loving extended families.

Glenda was preceded in death by her son Carl Evans Jr; her parents, Hugh and Wanda Quinn; her sister Wanda Lackey; brother-in-law Jerry Lackey; brother.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.