Fundraiser for Vandalized Memorial Almost to $10,000!

Fundraising Update!!! We’re closing in on $10,000, we’ve added over $2,000 since this afternoon with big donations from Sage West Healthcare, Eli Bebout , Mick Pryor, and the Riverton Rotary Foundation! Several individuals and families have called in to donate in smaller amounts as well.

Every little bit helps! We’d love to close out on $10,000 by tomorrow, and we’re sitting @ $9,850 this evening! Please message our page or call 307-856-2251 for more information any time from 7am-5pm M-F.

Here’s the original story for those wanting more information.

The donor list so far:

Teton Athletic Club – $500

D’s Hot Oil Service – $5,000

Karlee Larsen-Zach -$100

The Wherehouse – $100

Sage West Healthcare – $500

Riverton Rotary Foundation – $1000

Mick Pryor – $500

Eli Bebout – $500

Conoco Phillips – $100

Jennifer and Charlie Wilson – $250

Pat Hart – Auto Medic LLC – $200

Hammer Shredding – $200

Berry Patch – $100

Anonymous – $100

Al’s Grading (Al & Rosemary Witzel) – $100

Wyoming Paint & Create – $100

If your business would like to match our donation or make a donation of ANY amount toward the cause , whether its $1 or $5,000 let us know! You can call our studio @ 856-2251 , or message our Wyotoday facebook page. We’ll add your name to our on-air live reads and fundraiser updates on Wyotoday.com. Donations can be brought to the Riverton Depot Foundation @ 205 S. Broadway, where an account has been setup to collect donations. The donations are tax deductible