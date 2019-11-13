Fundraiser for Vandalized Memorial Almost to $10,000!

Fundraising Update!!! We’re closing in on $10,000, we’ve added over $2,000 since this afternoon with big donations from Sage West Healthcare, Eli Bebout , Mick Pryor, and the Riverton Rotary Foundation! Several individuals and families have called in to donate in smaller amounts as well.
Every little bit helps! We’d love to close out on $10,000 by tomorrow, and we’re sitting @ $9,850 this evening! Please message our page or call 307-856-2251 for more information any time from 7am-5pm M-F.
Here’s the original story for those wanting more information.
The donor list so far:
Teton Athletic Club – $500
D’s Hot Oil Service – $5,000
Karlee Larsen-Zach -$100
The Wherehouse – $100
Sage West Healthcare – $500
Riverton Rotary Foundation – $1000
Mick Pryor – $500
Eli Bebout – $500
Conoco Phillips – $100
Jennifer and Charlie Wilson – $250
Pat Hart – Auto Medic LLC – $200
Hammer Shredding – $200
Berry Patch – $100
Anonymous – $100
Al’s Grading (Al & Rosemary Witzel) – $100
Wyoming Paint & Create – $100
If your business would like to match our donation or make a donation of ANY amount toward the cause , whether its $1 or $5,000 let us know! You can call our studio @ 856-2251 , or message our Wyotoday facebook page. We’ll add your name to our on-air live reads and fundraiser updates on Wyotoday.com. Donations can be brought to the Riverton Depot Foundation @ 205 S. Broadway, where an account has been setup to collect donations. The donations are tax deductible