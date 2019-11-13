First Phase Paving of the Blue Sky Highway complete

The first phase of asphalt paving on Wyoming 132 is complete, and final paving, chip sealing and seeding is scheduled for next spring on the $14.63 million project.

“Two inches of pavement has been placed throughout the project, including the approaches at Wyoming Indian Elementary and Wyoming Indian High School.” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander. “Crushed gravel base placement is continuing on individual resident accesses through the project. The contractor is also working on approach pipes and cattle guards.”

Martin said permanent fencing will be completed after cattle guards are installed. “Topsoil placement will continue for the next couple of weeks, and seeding and continued placement of irrigation structures will take place next spring,” he said.

Paving of the pedestrian pathway between Ethete and Wyoming Indian High School will occur next spring, along with final paving and chip sealing.

Prime contractor is High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander.

Improvements on the Blue Sky highway improvement project include grading, draining, milling asphalt pavement, placing gravel pit run and crushed gravel, asphalt paving, chip sealing, electrical work and other work on seven miles of WY132 north of Lander.

Real-time project updates on the Blue Sky Highway (WY132) project are available at #abetterbluesky