Dogs attack man at the Ponds; Vehicle crash in Dubois

Over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 54 calls for service, including 12 requests for an ambulance and one fire call. Three persons were booked into the detention center which has an inmate population today of 202 individuals. Of those one is on home detention and 10 inmates are being held in facilities outside of the county.

Calls of note from the blotter include:

A caller from the Jeffrey City area reported a license plate was taken off of a truck there.

A man at the Rendezvous Ponds was attacked by two pit bull dogs there and reported extensive bites on his arms. The man went to the Emergency Room at SageWest Riverton for treatment and police were notified. The dogs were not found.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:47 p.m. on South 1st Street in Dubois.

Several active investigations were reported but details were redacted.