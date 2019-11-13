Christmas Tree permits from SNF available this Monday

Shoshone National Forest Christmas tree permits for the 2019 holiday season will be available for purchase online and in-person starting Monday, November 18th.

The Shoshone National Forest will be selling these permits online through the Open Forest system at https://openforest.fs.usda.gov/. It is important to remember that Christmas tree permits purchased online must be printed to be valid, and you must have the hardcopy permit with you when cutting your tree. You can learn more about purchasing your permit and cutting a tree at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/shoshone/home/?cid=FSEPRD603108&width=full.

Starting Monday, November 18th, Christmas tree permits will be available for in-person purchase Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm at Shoshone National Forest district offices in Cody, Lander, and Dubois. Permits will be available for purchase at the following businesses:

• Wind River Gear, Dubois

• Popo Agie One Stop, Lander

• Good 2 Go Stores #2, #3, & #4, Cody

• The Red Barn, North Fork Highway

• One Stop Motorsports, Powell

• Good 2 Go Store #5, Ralston

• Wea Market, Meeteetse

One permit costs $8.00 and can be used for one tree up to 20 feet tall. If you wish to cut a taller tree, additional permits must be purchased. Rules and regulations apply; please follow the instructions that come with the permit.

As part of the Every Kid Outdoors program, the Shoshone National Forest is offering a free Christmas tree permit to fourth graders with a valid paper or durable Every Kid Outdoors pass. Instructions on how fourth graders can obtain a free pass or voucher can be found at https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm. The free permit is for one tree under 12 feet tall, and the fourth grader must be present at the time the permit is issued. These free tree permits are available only at Shoshone National Forest district offices in Cody, Lander, and Dubois.