WHP Trooper awarded the Red Cross’ Highest Award for Professional Responders

Lander, Wyo. – The American Red Cross of Wyoming presented a Lifesaving Award to the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s Lt. Travis Hauser in Lander this morning.

Lt. Hauser was honored for administering CPR along a rural highway on the Wind River Indian Reservation, sustaining a person until paramedics arrived.

According to the citation,” On July 16, 2019, Lt. Travis Hauser of the Wyoming Highway Patrol was patrolling on WY-132 on the Wind River Indian Reservation when he came upon cars stopped on the road. A woman had been found on the road, and a passerby was giving CPR to the woman, who was not breathing and had no pulse. Lt. Hauser took over the primary role of CPR, assisted by other passersby, until the victim began breathing on her own. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital in Lander, where she made a full recovery and was later released. For his lifesaving actions, Lt. Hauser will received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award, the first one ever awarded in Wyoming.

The Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is the highest award issued by the Red Cross to individuals or groups of individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

