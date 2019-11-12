Weapons, computer, taken from unlocked vehicles

Lander Police responded to 53 calls for service in the 96 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Monday. Items of note from the call log:

A Lander resident on Vista Circle reported a handgun left in an unlocked vehicle had been stolen.

Police were called about a shotgun and a handgun stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Parks Avenue.

A report of an unlocked vehicle being entered on Buena Vista Drive was phoned in. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

Police received a report of a missing gun that was last seen four months ago.

A break-in at the Maverick Lounge in the 800 block of Main Street is under investigation.

A woman visiting an inmate at the Fremont County Detention Center was found to have two outstanding Lander Police Department warrants. The woman paid $200 and was released.

An unlocked vehicle on Hillcrest Drive resulted in the theft of a Chromebook laptop computer. There are no suspects.

The Maverick Restaurant and Lounge received a $100 counterfeit bill. There is video footage of the transaction. Lander Police are investigating.

A male that was not identified took a bottle of alcohol priced at $6 from the Loaf ‘N Jug store and fled the area.

Arrests/Citations

Angelica Munoz-Mino, 31, Lander cited for Improper Turn resulting in a two vehicle collision at 9th and Main. There were no injuries.

A 15-year-old female of Lander was arrested for assault and a 14-year-old male of Lander was cited for Minor in Possession at an apartment on North 9th Street.

A 65-year-old Male of Lander, Robert Powell was arrested for Public Intoxication.

A 12-year-old Lander boy was cited for theft of a bicycle and the bike was returned to its owner.

Three individuals were cited for shoplifting at Mr.D’s. They included an 18-year-old female from St. Stephens, and two Riverton residents, a 13-year-old male and a 16-year-old female.

A two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Main Street resulted in a citation issued to Lola Macey, 84, of Lander for Failure to Maintain Lane.

Christopher Faulkner, 46, Lander, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant.

Brandon Gagner, 31, Lander was cited for No Vehicle Registration and No Insurance.

Todd Stoeger, 51, Lander was arrested for Domestic Violence.

A 16-year-old male of Lander was cited for Failure to Maintain Lane which led to a rear-end crash at North 9th and Main Street.

Arrested Charles Arnold, 66, Lander on a Lander Police warrant.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.