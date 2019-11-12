UW publishes irrigation ditch burning guide

A new publication providing guidance to landowners for burning irrigation ditches is now available from the University of Wyoming Extension.

Burning Irrigation Ditches, B-1351, provides landowners an overview of using fire as a management tool, equipment needs and operations, safety and weather considerations, timing of burning and relevant state and federal polices and regulations.

Vegetation that accumulates in irrigation ditches slows the flow rate of the water and can reduce the total capacity of the ditch.

“Burning irrigation ditches is an important tool for effective water delivery in the West,” said Derek Scasta, UW Extension range management specialist. “Planning for safe and effective ditch burns will ensure this practice continues to be a tool in the toolbox.”

It is available as a pdf, HTML or ePub at http://bit.ly/UWBurningIrrigation.