Two arrests; Brick thrown through Window; Hit & Run

Riverton Police received 25 calls for service on Monday. Items of note from the blotter include:

Police received a report of new vandalism at Sunset Park involving end-caps that were damaged.

A three-year-old child left alone in a vehicle parked at Walmart resulted in a call to police. Upon arrival, the mother emerged from the store saying the child was sick and she rushed in to get medication. All was okay.

The Riverton Senior Center Bus allegedly struck a silver Subaru Trebeca and then left the scene. A report was taken.

A woman reported that someone took a brick from her garden on the 400 block of South Third East and then threw it through a window. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Arrested 28-year-old male from Riverton, Quinn Duran for a Probation Revocation.

Arrested 19-year-old male from Riverton Steven Grover for Public Intoxication