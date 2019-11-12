Snow limited Yellowstone visitation in October

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone hosted 170,038 visits in October 2019. This is a 22% decrease from October 2018.

So far in 2019, the park has hosted 3,977,852 visits, down 2.5% from the same period last year.

Due to snow throughout the month, some entrance stations and park roads were temporarily closed. These closures likely contributed to the decrease in visitation.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreational visits over the last several years (through October):

2019 – 3,977,852

2018 – 4,078,770

2017 – 4,084,763

2016 – 4,212,782

2015 – 4,066,191

2014 – 3,483,608

If you plan to drive to and in the park during the fall and winter, please have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Visit Park Roads for the status of Yellowstone roads. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Extensive information for planning a winter visit in Yellowstone, including information about lodging, camping, services, and activities, is available on the park’s web site at www.nps.gov/yell.