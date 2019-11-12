Search underway in Casper area for missing teen

Casper, Wyo. – The Natrona County Sheriff Office requested aid from the U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center to search for a missing 16-year-old male last seen Sunday afternoon at a residence near Casper wearing red torsal grey sleeve pajamas near Highway 253 (Six Hat Road) south and east of Casper.

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) commenced an aerial search near Wagner and Bayer Reservoir extending up near I-25 following the Air Force request. According to a news release, the CAP tasked a FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared Radar) equipped aircraft from Pinedale with crew from Casper to conduct search pattern based upon specific coordinates. Aerial search has been ongoing for over an hour and ½ with negative results.

The aircrew has been apprised of the cold weather conditions of minus-5º F and hypothermia. Natrona County Search and Rescue are continuing to search drainages, waterfall areas in and around the residence.

Joseph is autistic who functions at a higher level, but is not self-sufficient and does not problem-solve at an age-appropriate level,” said Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sean Ellis. “Joseph has no concept of action vs. consequences.”

Sunday started off mild with a high near 60 degrees, but temperatures dropped rapidly as the afternoon progressed. Nearly three inches of snow fell overnight, and temperatures dipped below zero degrees, Ellis said. A task force made up of ten agencies from city, county, state and federal emergency services have been searching for Joseph since Monday. K-9 teams, air assets, certified human trackers and search and rescue technicians are on site.

The aerial search by the CAP produced no results and the air crew returned to base after completing the search grids assigned.

The NCSO is using other air assets today, including a helicopter in a search for the boy.

Anyone with a possible sighting of Joseph is asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282.