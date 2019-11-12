Safe stolen; Road Rage; Theft at Sinks; Counterfeit bills confiscated; Well house damaged

Over the past 96 hours, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 152 calls for service, including 62 ambulance calls and eight fire calls. During this time, 19 persons were booked into the detention center, which today has a population of 209 inmates. Of those, one is on home detention and 10 inmates are being held outside of the county.

Items of note from the call log:

A safe was reported stolen from an address on Apodaca Street in Riverton.

A theft was reported from the Wind River School in Pavillion.

A pizza on fire in an oven on Geyser Creek resulted in a call to the Dubois Fire Department.

Deputies were called out to civil dispute in the Riverton area over an urn containing the ashes of a family member.

Deputies were called to a single vehicle rollover between the Eight Mile Road and Riverview Cutoff.

A road rage incident on Chittum Road outside of Lander resulted in one driver being cited after allegedly threatening to blow another man’s head off.

Deputies were called to the Dubois area about a missing female who was located inside her vehicle after an apparent suicide attempt. The female was transported by ambulance for assessment and treatment.

Officials at Sinks Canyon State Park reported a mattress was taken from a Yurt in one of the park’s campgrounds.

A resident in Saint Stephens reported that someone had taken breakers from an electrical breaker box.

One of the City of Riverton’s well houses adjacent to Smith Road was reported to have been vandalized. The well house is outside of the city limits.

A resident in Hudson called to complain that some cattle had entered her yard and were destroying it.

Wind River Casino Security Officers called the Sheriff’s Office after detaining two non-tribal members who had attempted to pass several counterfeit $100 bills.

An emergency SPOT locator device was accidentally set off by a child in the Dubois area triggering an International Emergency Response alert.

An animal abuse report is under investigation in the Dubois area.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office was called out twice during the period, once for a heart attack victim and a second time for a death allegedly involving a weapon.

Fire calls were for the pizza on fire in an oven in Dubois, for a structure fire on Ethete Road, for a personal injury crash on Rendezvous Road, for a fire alarm in Lander, on a medical aid call in Riverton, a vehicle fire on Rendezvous Road and a personal injury crash on Highway 26 west of the Eight Mile Road.