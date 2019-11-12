RPD: Car thefts; Vandalism; Assault reported

Riverton Police responded to 67 calls for service in the 72 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Veteran’s Day. Items of note from the police blotter include:

The Livestock Bar reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill. It is unknown who passed the bill.

The School Resource Officer at Riverton High School reported a fight and a minor student with alcohol.

Two reports are pending on shoplifting incidents at Walmart.

A report is pending on what was reported to be “quite a bit” of vandalism at Sunset Park. An officer who investigated reported the damage doesn’t appear to be new.

A simple assault was reported on Blackfoot Avenue where the reporting party said they were being tased plus verbally and physically abused. A report is pending.

A blue GMC pickup reported stolen in Riverton was recovered behind the Beaver Creek Housing.

A resident who left the keys in their unlocked black Pontiac Grand Prix in the 1300 block of South Federal went into their home and came back out to find the vehicle missing. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

A 25-year-old female from Riverton Issued citation for shoplifting at Loaf ‘N Jug

Arrested 19-year-old male from Riverton Sorrell Williams for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol