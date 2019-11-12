Pokes vs Cal State Fullerton Wednesday in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Nov. 11, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys (1-1 overall) open a four game home stand on Wednesday hosting Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It is the first meeting between the two schools since the 2001 season.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into the contest with a 1-1 overall record after falling to South Carolina (66-32) on Sunday. Wyoming is shooting 37 percent from the field for the season and holding the opposition to 38 percent, which ranks third in the Mountain West. The Pokes are averaging 43 points per game and are allowing 53 points. Wyoming is 1-0 at home this season after defeating Idaho State in the season opener.

The Titans head to Laramie with an 0-2 overall record after falling on the road to Stanford on Saturday by a score of 70-54. Cal State Fullerton dropped its season opener at BYU, 76-58. Fullerton is averaging 56 points per game, but are allowing 73 points per night. The Titans are shooting 35 percent from the field and are allowing the opposition to shoot 50 percent.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led by redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado, as he is averaging 21 points per game to go along with three rebounds per game and an assists per night. He scored 32 points in the season opener and added 10 points at South Carolina. Sophomore forward Hunter Thompson leads the team grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game. Thompson grabbed a career-high seven boards against South Carolina on Sunday.

The Titans are led in scoring by Austen Awosika, as he is averaging 12.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds. Wayne Arnold is adding 11.5 points per night and 4.5 rebounds per game. Davon Clare leads the team in rebounding adding 8.5 per night.

About The Series

Wednesday’s contest will mark the sixth meeting all-time between the two schools and the first since the 2001 season. The Pokes are 5-0 all-time against the Titans and are 3-0 in Laramie.

Tickets available

For more information regarding tickets for Wednesday game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will call the action with Kevin McKinney on color. In Fremont County, listen to the game on KWYW, 99.1, a station of the Wind River Radio Network.

Up Next

Wyoming plays host to Pac-12 foe Oregon State on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a contest on Stadium and Facebook.