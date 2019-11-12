Nearly $7K raised in Business Challenge for vandalized Memorial

In the first 24 hours after Wyotoday.com and the Wind River Radio Network issued a business challenge for donations to replace a damaged veteran’s memorial in Riverton, nearly $7,000 has been raised. Specifically the funds are being sought for The Battlefield Cross memorial in memory of Sgt. Major Kevin Griffin who was killed in Afghanistan in August of 2012.

A person or persons unknown snapped off the top two-thirds of the Battlefield Cross and removed it from Veteran’s Park. The vandalism was discovered late last week.

WyoToday.com and the Wind River Radio Network asked local businesses and or individuals to match a $500 donation made by the media company. The donations started coming in immediately.

Matching funds/donations have been received from:



Teton Athletic Club – $500

D’s Hot Oil Service – $5,000

Karlee Larsen-Zach -$100

Conoco Phillips – $100

Jennifer and Charlie Wilson – $250

Pat Hart – Auto Medic LLC – $200

Hammer Shredding – $200

That’s a total of $6,852, so far.

If your business would like to match our donation or make a donation of ANY amount toward the cause , whether its $1 or $5,000 let us know! You can call our studio @ 856-2251 , or message our Wyotoday facebook page. We’ll add your name to our on-air live reads and fundraiser updates on Wyotoday.com. Donations can be brought to the Riverton Depot Foundation @ 205 S. Broadway, where an account has been setup to collect donations. The donations are tax deductible.