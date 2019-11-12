Increasing clouds today, Sunny & Warmer Wednesday

The National Weather Service is predicting a mix of clouds and sunshine today with windy conditions from Rock Springs to Casper. Light snow in the north tonight.

The NWS said there was quite a rapid change in temperatures at Cody early today. From 4:50 and 5:50 am, the temp rose from 9 to 45. Then from 5:50 am to 6:35 am, it fell from 45 to 12. That’s a total change of 69 degrees in only an hour and 45 minutes.

If you don’t like the weather in Wyoming, just wait for a while and it’ll change.

The Wind River Basin Forecast: