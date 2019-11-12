Dec 26, 1928 – Nov 11, 2019

A Funeral Mass for Ida Hammer Hill, 90, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14th at Davis Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Margaret’s Catholic School.

Mrs. Hill passed away on November 11, 2019 at the Wind River Rehabilitation Center of Riverton, WY.

She was born on December 26, 1928, in Kaycee, Wyoming, daughter of Amos and Alice (Gratts) Olheiser. Ida grew up in Pavillion, where she also graduated from High School.

On December 6, 1948, Ida married Marvin Hammer. She and Marvin were married for 46 years until he passed away on June 29, 1995. Ida then married Morris Hill in September of 2001.

Mrs. Hill worked as a bookkeeper for the family drilling company, Hammer Drilling for many years. She then worked over 10 years for Brunton Company making compasses.

Ida loved spending time with her family, playing cards and pinochle as well as dancing, fishing, gardening and canning. Ida loved to care for her family by cooking and baking.

She was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband, Morris Hill; daughter, Kay Hammer; sons, Harold (Lynn) Hammer, Ron (Madonna) Hammer and Mike (Melissa) Hammer; step-son, Mike (Faye) Hill; step-daughter, Nancy (Keith) Songer and Karen Lee Hill; brother, Laverne Olheiser; sisters, Dora Barger, Carol Judd and Cec Pratt; grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Cora, Cody Elrod, Selena Hammer, Miranda and Jason Hammer, and numerous other step-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Marvin Hammer; infant son, David Hammer; sisters, Clara and Ann; brothers, Lewis, Leonard and Lawrence Olheiser.

