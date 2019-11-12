Nov 29, 1930 – Nov 11, 2019

Charles “Charlie” E. Brown, 88, of Lander, WY died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Wind River Health Care. According to his wishes, cremation will take place.

Charles Edward Brown was born November 29, 1930 in Wheatland, WY to John and Margaret (Moore) Brown. He graduated Wheatland High School in 1948 where he was active in football. He joined the U.S. Army serving four years being stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged.

Charlie married Ida (Wise) Brown in Laramie, WY on July 3, 1979. The couple raised “scads” of grandkids together. He enjoyed to fish, hike, machine work, leatherwork, doctor cattle, work in hays fields, and was the best story teller.

He enjoyed ranch work working for the Howard Carol Ranch of Laramie. He also worked in various oilfields across Wyoming, and owned Brown’s Boot and Repair Shop in Lander which he worked with his brother. Charlie is survived by his wife, Ida of Lander; sons, Kenneth and Terry Brown; step children, John Michael Crispin, Jr., Victoria C’Hair, Aline Kitchin, Vonda Crispin and Mitchell C’Hair; brothers, Alan Gaddis and Dennis Brown; brother-in-law, Don Gudahl; numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim gaddis, Jerry Gaddis, Jim brown; sisters, Karen Brown and Leona M. Brown Gudahl; daughter, Yvonne Brown; daughter, Gloria Crispin.

