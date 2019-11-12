Breaking News

Archaeological Program set in Hudson, Tuesday, Nov. 19

Article Updated: November 12, 2019
The Fremont County Archaeological Society is a chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society, Inc.

FROM: Leniegh Schrinar Vice President, Fremont County Archaeological Society, a chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society, Inc., a not for profit 

WHEN: Tuesday Nov. 19

WHERE: Hudson Town Hall, 330 S. Main,  7:15 p.m.

TOPIC:  Developing a Model for In-Field Archaeological Faunal Collections Cataloging

PRESENTER:  Ashley Harris, CWC & UWY graduate; Mentor: Dr. Marieka Arksey, Collections Manager, University of Wyoming Archaeological Repository (UWAR)

Ms. Harris’ project developed a model for standardized in-field archaeological faunal cataloging methods to match current archaeological and faunal curation standards as she continues to pursuing her interests in archaeology and curation practices in a Master’s program at the University of Wyoming with a focus on the Vore area collections near Sundance, Wyoming.   Free public program sponsored by the Fremont County Archaeological Society.  

