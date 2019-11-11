Veteran’s Day Today Honors those who have served

Today is a national holiday to recognize military veterans for their service to the country. As a holiday, all financial institutions and government offices are closed today. There are, however, many Veteran’s Day Events. Here’s what we know;

• Fort Washakie Veterans Day Breakfast and Ceremony, from 7 to 11 at Rocky Mountain Hall. Sponsored by Richard Pogue Post 81.

• VFW Veteran’s Day Brunch in Lander at the VFW Home at 11 Tweed Lane from 9 a.m. to noon

• Hubert Warren Sr. Veteran’s Day Parade in Riverton at 11 a.m. starting at Bank of the West and going east on Main Street. Chili, frybread, dessert an drinks to follow at the county fairgrounds.

• In Riverton at Veteran’s Day Brunch from 12:30 to 1:30 at the Fairground Fremont Center sponsored by Veterans Hall. There will be a silent auction, pulled pork sandwiches for a $5 donation that includes sides and a drink. The Henry Rife Raffle winner will be announced and the Quilts of Valor will be distributed later in the day.

• A VFW Veteran’s Day luncheon is on tap at St. Stephens from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Stephens School Elementary Cafeteria.

• The annual Veteran’s Day Program at the Wind River Schools in Pavillion is set for 1 p.m. with all local veterans to be honored followed by a lunch for the veterans and their families.

• Lander Valley High School will be holding a Veteran’s Day Assesmbly at 1 p.m. in the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse. All Veterans and their families are welcome to attend and be recognized.

• A Veteran’s Day Dinner will be held at the Riverton Elks Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Veterans eat free and all others can eat for $10.