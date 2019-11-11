Donations sought to repair vandalized Battlefield Cross at Veteran’s Park

Riverton’s Veterans Hall has launched a campaign to repair the vandalism at Riverton’s Veteran’s Park and establish a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals.

The damage, to the Sgt. Major Kevin Griffin Memorial, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2012, was discovered late last week. The Battlefield Cross memorial was broken off near the bottom of the rifle and taken, leaving only a pair of bronze boots behind.

“We’ve set up an account at the Riverton Depot Foundation at 205 S. Broadway to collect donations,” said Pat Lawson from Veteran’s Hall. “There are a lot of angry and emotionally disturbed people around town about this act of vandalism.”

Lawson said Veteran’s Hall is having a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the vandalism and establishment of a reward.