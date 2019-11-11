Donation Challenge for Vandalized Battlefield Cross

Wyotoday.com and Wind River Radio are challenging other local businesses this Veterans Day to match our $500 donation toward repairing the vandalism at Riverton’s Veteran’s Park. Specifically the repair of The Battlefield Cross memorial in memory of Sgt. Major Kevin Griffin.



If your business would like to match our donation or make a donation of ANY amount toward the cause , whether its $1 or $5,000 let us know! You can call our studio @ 856-2251 , or message our Wyotoday facebook page. We’ll add your name to our on-air live reads and fundraiser updates on Wyotoday.com. Donations can be brought to the Riverton Depot Foundation @ 205 S. Broadway, where an account has been setup to collect donations.

The Battlefield Cross memorializing Sgt. Major Kevin Griffin was vandalized in Riverton’s Veterans Park between City Hall and the Rails to Trails Pathway.