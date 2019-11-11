All State Volleyball Announced

From The Wyoming Coaches Association, the 2019 All-State Honorees in Wyoming Volleyball.

Honorees from Fremont/Hot Springs/Washakie Counties

(Full list of all state wide winners at bottom of page)



4a:

Naya Shime of Riverton

3a:

Abby Renner of Lander Valley

Demi Stauffenberg of Lander Valley

Ashley McPhie of Thermopolis

Denali Jones of Worland

Payton Julson of Worland

Kait Wassum of Worland



2a:

Savannah Arneach of Wind river

Skye Sanderson of Wind River



A full list of state wide winners:



2019 4A All State Volleyball Name School Shelby Murrell Cheyenne Central Madison Blaney Cheyenne East Hailey Marshall Cheyenne East MaKylee Buell Cheyenne East Isabel Lyons Kelly Walsh Corin Carruth Kelly Walsh Danilynn Schell Kelly Walsh Halley Freezer Laramie Jessica Crane Laramie Alexis Stucky Laramie Kate Robertson Natrona County Naya Shime Riverton Rhys Brandt Rock Springs Otessa Olsen Star Valley Elsa Clark Thunder Basin Rigan McInerney Thunder Basin

2019 3A All State Volleyball Name School Sydni Dobbin Buffalo Allyson Fertig Douglas Joslin Igo Douglas Abby Renner Lander Valley Demi Stauffenberg Lander Valley Brice Hansen Lyman Kaycee Bugas Mountain View Jamie Streit Pinedale Maggie Majhanovich Pinedale McKenzie Earl Rawlins Jordan Jerome Rawlins Brooke Palmer Rawlins Ashley McPhie Thermopolis Denali Jones Worland Payton Julson Worland Kait Wassum Worland

2019 2A All State Volleyball Name School Mary Nicholson Big Horn Mandi Tvedt Glenrock Payten Sorensen Greybull Char Cranston Moorcroft Sophie Howard Pine Bluffs Hyleigh Fornstrom Pine Bluffs Aubrianne Crosby Rocky Mountain Teagan Townsend Rocky Mountain Morgan Ekwall Southeast Afton Merchant Sundance Sherry Negaard Sundance Seeara Wojtczal Tongue River Savannah Arneach Wind River Skye Sanderson Wind River Payton Vrbas Wright Jozi Edwards Wright

2019 1A All State Volleyball Name School Kamille Nate Cokeville Alisen Petersen Cokeville Emma Teichert Cokeville Madison Campbell H.E.M. Amy Campbell H.E.M. Katrina Bauman Hulett Tinley Pierson Kaycee Samantha Moon Little Snake River Samantha May Meeteetse Lexi Allen Meeteetse Lydia Moore Rock River Aubrey Burger Saratoga Taylor Bennet Saratoga Bryley Moore Ten Sleep



