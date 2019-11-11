Breaking News

All State Volleyball Announced

Erick Pauley
Article Updated: November 11, 2019
Comments Off on All State Volleyball Announced

From The Wyoming Coaches Association, the 2019 All-State Honorees in Wyoming Volleyball.

Honorees from Fremont/Hot Springs/Washakie Counties
(Full list of all state wide winners at bottom of page)

4a:
Naya Shime of Riverton

3a:
Abby Renner of Lander Valley
Demi Stauffenberg of Lander Valley
Ashley McPhie of Thermopolis
Denali Jones  of Worland
Payton Julson of Worland
Kait Wassum of Worland

2a:
Savannah Arneach of Wind river
Skye Sanderson of Wind River

A full list of state wide winners:

2019 4A All State Volleyball
NameSchool
Shelby MurrellCheyenne Central
Madison BlaneyCheyenne East
Hailey MarshallCheyenne East
MaKylee BuellCheyenne East
Isabel LyonsKelly Walsh
Corin CarruthKelly Walsh
Danilynn SchellKelly Walsh
Halley FreezerLaramie
Jessica CraneLaramie
Alexis StuckyLaramie
Kate RobertsonNatrona County
Naya ShimeRiverton
Rhys BrandtRock Springs
Otessa OlsenStar Valley
Elsa ClarkThunder Basin
Rigan McInerneyThunder Basin
2019 3A All State Volleyball
NameSchool
Sydni DobbinBuffalo
Allyson FertigDouglas
Joslin IgoDouglas
Abby RennerLander Valley
Demi StauffenbergLander Valley
Brice HansenLyman
Kaycee BugasMountain View
Jamie StreitPinedale
Maggie MajhanovichPinedale
McKenzie EarlRawlins
Jordan JeromeRawlins
Brooke PalmerRawlins
Ashley McPhieThermopolis
Denali JonesWorland
Payton JulsonWorland
Kait WassumWorland
2019 2A All State Volleyball
NameSchool
Mary NicholsonBig Horn
Mandi TvedtGlenrock
Payten SorensenGreybull
Char CranstonMoorcroft
Sophie HowardPine Bluffs
Hyleigh FornstromPine Bluffs
Aubrianne CrosbyRocky Mountain
Teagan TownsendRocky Mountain
Morgan EkwallSoutheast
Afton MerchantSundance
Sherry NegaardSundance
Seeara WojtczalTongue River
Savannah ArneachWind River
Skye SandersonWind River
Payton VrbasWright
Jozi EdwardsWright
2019 1A All State Volleyball
NameSchool
Kamille NateCokeville
Alisen PetersenCokeville
Emma TeichertCokeville
Madison CampbellH.E.M.
Amy CampbellH.E.M.
Katrina BaumanHulett
Tinley PiersonKaycee
Samantha MoonLittle Snake River
Samantha MayMeeteetse
Lexi AllenMeeteetse
Lydia MooreRock River
Aubrey BurgerSaratoga
Taylor BennetSaratoga
Bryley MooreTen Sleep


Post navigation

Posted in: