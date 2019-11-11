All State Volleyball Announced

From The Wyoming Coaches Association, the 2019 All-State Honorees in Wyoming Volleyball.
Honorees from Fremont/Hot Springs/Washakie Counties
(Full list of all state wide winners at bottom of page)
4a:
Naya Shime of Riverton
3a:
Abby Renner of Lander Valley
Demi Stauffenberg of Lander Valley
Ashley McPhie of Thermopolis
Denali Jones of Worland
Payton Julson of Worland
Kait Wassum of Worland
2a:
Savannah Arneach of Wind river
Skye Sanderson of Wind River
A full list of state wide winners:
|2019 4A All State Volleyball
|Name
|School
|Shelby Murrell
|Cheyenne Central
|Madison Blaney
|Cheyenne East
|Hailey Marshall
|Cheyenne East
|MaKylee Buell
|Cheyenne East
|Isabel Lyons
|Kelly Walsh
|Corin Carruth
|Kelly Walsh
|Danilynn Schell
|Kelly Walsh
|Halley Freezer
|Laramie
|Jessica Crane
|Laramie
|Alexis Stucky
|Laramie
|Kate Robertson
|Natrona County
|Naya Shime
|Riverton
|Rhys Brandt
|Rock Springs
|Otessa Olsen
|Star Valley
|Elsa Clark
|Thunder Basin
|Rigan McInerney
|Thunder Basin
|2019 3A All State Volleyball
|Name
|School
|Sydni Dobbin
|Buffalo
|Allyson Fertig
|Douglas
|Joslin Igo
|Douglas
|Abby Renner
|Lander Valley
|Demi Stauffenberg
|Lander Valley
|Brice Hansen
|Lyman
|Kaycee Bugas
|Mountain View
|Jamie Streit
|Pinedale
|Maggie Majhanovich
|Pinedale
|McKenzie Earl
|Rawlins
|Jordan Jerome
|Rawlins
|Brooke Palmer
|Rawlins
|Ashley McPhie
|Thermopolis
|Denali Jones
|Worland
|Payton Julson
|Worland
|Kait Wassum
|Worland
|2019 2A All State Volleyball
|Name
|School
|Mary Nicholson
|Big Horn
|Mandi Tvedt
|Glenrock
|Payten Sorensen
|Greybull
|Char Cranston
|Moorcroft
|Sophie Howard
|Pine Bluffs
|Hyleigh Fornstrom
|Pine Bluffs
|Aubrianne Crosby
|Rocky Mountain
|Teagan Townsend
|Rocky Mountain
|Morgan Ekwall
|Southeast
|Afton Merchant
|Sundance
|Sherry Negaard
|Sundance
|Seeara Wojtczal
|Tongue River
|Savannah Arneach
|Wind River
|Skye Sanderson
|Wind River
|Payton Vrbas
|Wright
|Jozi Edwards
|Wright
|2019 1A All State Volleyball
|Name
|School
|Kamille Nate
|Cokeville
|Alisen Petersen
|Cokeville
|Emma Teichert
|Cokeville
|Madison Campbell
|H.E.M.
|Amy Campbell
|H.E.M.
|Katrina Bauman
|Hulett
|Tinley Pierson
|Kaycee
|Samantha Moon
|Little Snake River
|Samantha May
|Meeteetse
|Lexi Allen
|Meeteetse
|Lydia Moore
|Rock River
|Aubrey Burger
|Saratoga
|Taylor Bennet
|Saratoga
|Bryley Moore
|Ten Sleep