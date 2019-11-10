Jan 7, 1925 – Nov 3, 2019

George Borushko, 94, of Pavillion, Wyoming died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Sagewest Hospital in Riverton. As were his wishes no services will be held.

George Borushko was born January 7, 1925 in Curtisville, PA to Joseph and Anna (Semjan) Borushko. He attended the University of Pittsburgh graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

He married Lucille B. Bodnar in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2019.

George enjoyed growing large vegetable gardens, planting and grafting fruit trees and sharing his harvest with friends and the community.

George worked for Exxon Research and Engineering as a Chemical Engineer specializing in heat transfer technology. He was a member of the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Heat Transfer Research Institute (HTRI) where he served on several committees. He was widely acknowledged as an expert in his field. He lived and traveled to many countries with his career.

He is survived by his stepsons, Stephen Boyd, Gustav Hamann, Karl Hamann, Heinz Hamann, Stephan Hamann; daughters, Georgeann Borushko Doster her husband Joe and their children Wendy Doster and Karen Doster; daughter, Alison Borushko; stepdaughters, Naomi Ballve, Anna Hamann and her daughter, Max Kaisler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; son, Lawrence J. Borushko; first wife, Anna Marie “Annabell” Foley Borushko; sister, Beverly S. Borushko D’Amico; and parents, Joseph and Anna Semjan Borushko.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.