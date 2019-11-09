Breaking News

They’re In…Wind River to title game in 2A Volleyball

November 9, 2019
The Wind River Lady Cougars are in the state volleyball championship game for the first time ever.

They’re headed to the ‘ship!!!! The Wind River Lady Cougars advance to the state championship for the first time ever. After defeating Wright in 5 games, they face Sundance in the championship @4PM today at the Casper Events Center.

