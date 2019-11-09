St. Football Championships set, almost

There’s only one more game to be played and the schedule for the Wyoming State Football Championships next week in Laramie will be set.

In Class 4A it will be Thunder Basin of Gillette vs Sheridan.

In Class 3A it will be Star Valley vs. Powell

In Class 2A it will be Mountain View vs Buffalo

In Class 1A-11 Man it will be Big Horn vs Cokeville

and in Class 1A-Six Man it will be H.E.M vs the winner of Little Snake River and Hulett, who play at 1 p.m. today.

Class 4A

#1 Thunder Basin 27 #4 Cheyenne East 21

#2 Sheridan 62 #3 Cheyenne Central 35

Class 3A

#1 Star Valley 42 #3 Jackson 21

#5 Powell 20 #2 Cody 13

Class 2A

#1 Mountain View 56 #3 Burns 12

#2 Buffalo 45 #4 Thermopolis 22

Class 1A

#1 Big Horn 48 #4 Southeast 7

#3 Cokeville 16 #2 Upton-Sundance 7

Class 1A 6-Man

#2 H.E.M. 92 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 58

Saturday, Nov. 9:

Class 1A 6-Man

#1 Little Snake River vs. #3 Hulett, 1 p.m.