The Lander Valley Lady Tigers and the Lady Wolverines are in contention for third place at the state volleyball tournament in Casper in their respective divisions. The Class 3A Lady Tigers play Pinedale at 10:30 this morning and if they win, theywill face the winner of Douglas and Mountain View for the third place match. The Class 4A Lady Wolverines will play Laramie at 10:30 for the right to move on for trophy contention.

Class 3A

Class 4A