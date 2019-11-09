Lady Tigers Roar to 4th Consecutive State 3A Title

The Lander Valley Lady Tigers ruled the Gillette Aquatic Center on Friday, easily outdistancing second place Buffalo by 68 points to capture their fourth consecutive state swimming and diving championship, 274 to 206 points. Lyman was a distance third at 173 points. Riverton finished seventh in the 12 team field with 83 points.

The Lady Tigers Ashlon Koch is both the 100 Yard Butterfly State Champion and 500 Butterfly State Champion. LVHS’s Olivia Fowler earned the State Championship in the 100 Yard Breaststroke. The Tigers team strength earned Lander Valley five second place finishes and three third place finishes to rack up the points. The Lady Tigers also had three fourth place finishes.

Riverton’s top finisher was Josie Dike, who was runner-up in the 100 Yard Freestyle and third in the 50 Yard Freestyle. The Lady Wolverines Elizabeth Pierson finished 4th in the One Meter Diving.

Individual Results:

200 Yard Medley Relay: Lander 2nd (Olivia Fowler, Lainy Duncan, Ashlon Koch and Leah Brown)

200 Yard Freestyle: Olivia Fowler, Lander, 2nd

200 Yard IM: Lainy Duncan, Lander, 2nd; Makayla McPherson, Lander 3rd

50 Yard Freestyle: Josie Dike Riverton, 3rd; Leah Brown,Lander 4th

One Meter Diving: Elizabeth Pierson, Riverton, 4th; Li Platz, Lander, 9th; Grace Flint, Lander 10th; Skyler Woodruff, Lander 11th.

100 Yard Butterfly: Ashlon Koch, Lander, 1st; Makayla McPherson, Lander 2nd

100 Yard Freestyle: Josie Dike, Riverton, 2nd; Anja Harms, Lander, 4th

500 Yard Freestyle: Ashlon Koch, Lander, 1st; Lily Gose, Lander, 6th

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Lander 3rd (Leah Brown, Anja Harms, Lillyan Hamilton, and Lily Gose)

100 Yard Backstroke: Olivia Fowler, Lander, 1st; Kristen McPherson, Lander 4th.

100 Yard Breaststroke: Lainy Duncan, Lander, 3rd

400 yard Freestyle Relay: Lander, 2nd (Lily Gose, Anja Harms, Olivia Fowler, Ashlon Koch)