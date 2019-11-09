Efficiency Commission says $85-M in savings possible

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Members of the Governor’s Efficiency Commission voted unanimously at their meeting today to forward recommendations to the legislature with estimated savings of $85 million.

“I want to thank the consultant and state agencies that came together to highlight the great work that was already happening within state government,” Governor Gordon said. “This is work that will help us operate more efficiently, improving services and saving taxpayer dollars. This effort will continue.”

Initiatives brought forward by state agencies and approved by Governor Gordon could bring an additional $50 million in savings to the state. Two recommendations from the commission— technology platform improvements for the Department of Revenue and the implementation of an electronic permitting system for the Department of Transportation— are forecast to not only provide savings, but also generate revenue for the state. Those recommendations emerged from a Performance Management Office that Governor Gordon established to work with state agencies on developing ongoing efficiencies for state government.

Governor Matt Mead and the Legislature established the Government Efficiency Commission during the 2017 General Session with Senate File 156. The Commission’s goal was to obtain an estimate of potential future cost savings and operational efficiencies that could be achieved in state government.