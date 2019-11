The Central Wyoming College Men’s Basketball Team, 1-2 on the year, open their home schedule this afternoon at 4 p.m. at Rustler Gym versus Snow College of Utah.

To get ready, the Rustlers had a wet workout Friday at the Riverton Aquatic Center led by Scott Priebe.

The Lady Rustlers, meanwhile, having won two straight games and sporting a 2-1 season record are on the road at Snow College in Price, Utah.