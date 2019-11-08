Sewer Line repaired in Lander; N. 2nd still closed northbound at Main

Mayor Monte Richardson in Lander said the northbound lane of North 2nd Street at Main will remain closed until tomorrow. Asewer line at that location was repaired this week after a break. Concrete was poured to replace the pavement that was removed and the northbound lane will remain closed through Saturday afternoon to allow the concrete to cure. Traffic will be unable to turn north onto 2nd Street from Main Street while the closure is in place.
